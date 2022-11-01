Short Interest in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Increases By 6.4%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,314 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $26,228.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,056.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

