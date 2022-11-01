Short Interest in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Decreases By 5.8%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATOS. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 930,152 shares during the last quarter. 18.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $124.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atossa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.