Short Interest in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD) Declines By 11.1%

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beard Energy Transition Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BRD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 45,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,275. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

About Beard Energy Transition Acquisition

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating on electric power grid opportunities associated with energy transition infrastructure buildout.

