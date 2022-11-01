Short Interest in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Declines By 5.9%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 5.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,111,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,700,000 after buying an additional 897,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 219,535 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 236,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,634,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 193,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 927.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,986,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.15. Cerus has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

