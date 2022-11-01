Short Interest in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Drops By 11.2%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,300 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 456,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 209,830 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,203. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,522.85%. Equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.