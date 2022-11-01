Short Interest in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Decreases By 8.0%

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLINR remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth $500,000.

