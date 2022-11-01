Short Interest in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Drops By 6.0%

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,300 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 917,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

ClearPoint Neuro Price Performance

ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 10.33.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 36.13% and a negative net margin of 85.88%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearPoint Neuro

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ClearPoint Neuro news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 18,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $303,192.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,866.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

