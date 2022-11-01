Short Interest in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Decreases By 9.9%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,960,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 35,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLOV. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CLOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,886,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.11.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.55%. The company had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.