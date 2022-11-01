Short Interest in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Decreases By 9.9%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,960,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 35,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on CLOV. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.
Clover Health Investments Trading Up 0.6 %
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.55%. The company had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clover Health Investments (CLOV)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.