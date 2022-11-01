Short Interest in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Rises By 10.1%

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 466,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 301,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CNA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.07. 2,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 332,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,174,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

