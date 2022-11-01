Short Interest in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Decreases By 6.7%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $112.83. 5,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,031. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $149.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 91.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.