Short Interest in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expands By 6.1%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 53.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CROX stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.68. 1,613,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,143. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.01. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

