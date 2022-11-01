Short Interest in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Declines By 10.0%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.
In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $68.96. 1,899,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.43. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.35%.
Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.
