Short Interest in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Decreases By 6.3%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 251,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTOS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,783,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,450 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,592,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Shares of CTOS traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $362.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.71 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.