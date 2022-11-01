Short Interest in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Increases By 6.7%

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,363,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,166,000 after buying an additional 159,386 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 0.4 %

About DiamondRock Hospitality

Shares of DRH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,293. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.