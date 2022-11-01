Short Interest in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Declines By 5.6%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,300 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 809,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 421,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,040. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,842 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,024 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,041 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 397,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

