Short Interest in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Declines By 10.2%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Ebang International Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBON traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. Ebang International has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

Institutional Trading of Ebang International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ebang International in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ebang International during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ebang International by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 856,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 383,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ebang International by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ebang International by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 580,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ebang International Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

