Short Interest in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Increases By 6.6%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 12,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 8,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,920. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,217,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.21. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

