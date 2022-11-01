Short Interest in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Drops By 9.2%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,620,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 11,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,742,000 after acquiring an additional 709,540 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,971,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,744,000 after purchasing an additional 647,803 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,139,000 after purchasing an additional 481,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,813,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,382,000 after buying an additional 398,730 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,313. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $104.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

