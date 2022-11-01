Short Interest in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Increases By 9.5%

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $145,361.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,877.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $145,361.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,877.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,675 shares of company stock valued at $620,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.

FFIV stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.54. 514,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,908. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.42 and its 200 day moving average is $159.92. F5 has a 12-month low of $135.10 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

