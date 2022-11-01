Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Decreases By 6.9%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,200 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 477,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmmi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Farmmi stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 684,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of Farmmi at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmmi Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAMI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. 103,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,677. Farmmi has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

