Short Interest in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expands By 10.5%

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFWM. DA Davidson cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Foundation by 79.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Stock Up 2.6 %

First Foundation stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,120. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.