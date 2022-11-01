Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Decreases By 5.1%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 136,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Guaranty Bancshares to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Activity at First Guaranty Bancshares

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $83,229.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,514.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,003 shares of company stock valued at $24,975. 42.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter worth $56,000. 13.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $247.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

