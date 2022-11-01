Short Interest in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Grows By 7.1%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,600 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 533,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Five Point Stock Up 11.4 %
FPH traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 130,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,249. Five Point has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $376.69 million, a PE ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.44.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.
Five Point Company Profile
Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.
