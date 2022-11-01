Short Interest in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Rises By 6.8%

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE FLO traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $28.57. 1,003,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.32. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 20,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,594,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561,993 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after purchasing an additional 954,044 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1,778.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 497,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 470,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

