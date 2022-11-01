Short Interest in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Drops By 9.8%

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 4,900,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Flowserve Trading Down 2.9 %

Flowserve stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,426,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $37.59.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,231,000 after buying an additional 6,777,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,703,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,308,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,470,000 after purchasing an additional 169,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,604,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,198,000 after purchasing an additional 383,436 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.