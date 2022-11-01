Short Interest in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expands By 5.6%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FormFactor Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FormFactor stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 936,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About FormFactor

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.