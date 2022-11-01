Short Interest in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Grows By 10.5%

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 729,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.2 %
FELE traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $81.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,400. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.29.
Franklin Electric Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric
In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total transaction of $954,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,033.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total transaction of $954,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,033.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,706,449. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,279,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after buying an additional 421,342 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $14,799,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 22.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,191,000 after buying an additional 80,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 663.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 77,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
Featured Articles
