Short Interest in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Grows By 10.5%

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 729,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

FELE traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $81.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,400. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.29.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Northcoast Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total transaction of $954,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,033.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total transaction of $954,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,033.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,706,449. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,279,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after buying an additional 421,342 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $14,799,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 22.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,191,000 after buying an additional 80,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 663.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 77,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.