Short Interest in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Decreases By 6.4%

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 7,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FREYR Battery Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:FREY traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $13.31. 2,349,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,097. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

