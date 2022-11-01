Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Rises By 10.3%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Graybug Vision Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of GRAY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,741. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Graybug Vision by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth $740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Graybug Vision by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth $125,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

