Short Interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Drops By 10.6%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 266,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. 35,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,719,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,888.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 225,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $891,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $765,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

