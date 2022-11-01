Short Interest in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Increases By 7.3%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 6,330,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

GrowGeneration Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ GRWG traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. 1,040,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,192. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a market cap of $223.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.90. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.77 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 828.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 48.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 2,866.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $83,000. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

