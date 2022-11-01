Short Interest in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Rises By 8.2%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 41,713 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

HGBL stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 10,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Global has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 13.95%.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

