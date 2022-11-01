Short Interest in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Drops By 9.3%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,790,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 31,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,357,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,513,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after buying an additional 13,141,920 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,003 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,117.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,346,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.