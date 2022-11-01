Short Interest in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Increases By 5.5%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 365,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

In related news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.98. 281,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,445. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $720.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 30.74%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

