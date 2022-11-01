Short Interest in Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:HTAQ) Increases By 10.0%

Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:HTAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HTAQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 149,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I by 213.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 79,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 54,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy, critical infrastructure, real asset services, and technology end markets.

