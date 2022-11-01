Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rises By 8.3%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,890,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 47,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 144,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 126,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.28. 10,520,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,313,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

