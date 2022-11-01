Short Interest in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Declines By 9.8%

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 740,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.