Short Interest in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Declines By 9.8%

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 740,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IDRA stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,539. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

