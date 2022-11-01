Short Interest in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Increases By 5.7%

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
ITW traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.45. 5,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,935. The firm has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.63 and its 200 day moving average is $197.54.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,994,000 after buying an additional 187,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
