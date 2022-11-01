Short Interest in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Increases By 5.7%

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.45. 5,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,935. The firm has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.63 and its 200 day moving average is $197.54.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,994,000 after buying an additional 187,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

