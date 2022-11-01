Short Interest in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Increases By 7.2%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

