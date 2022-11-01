Short Interest in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Decreases By 6.0%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,380,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 12,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Lennar Stock Down 1.6 %

Lennar stock opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lennar by 92.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

