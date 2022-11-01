Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,623 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Simon Property Group worth $31,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.