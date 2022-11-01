Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.83-$11.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Simon Property Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.83-11.88 EPS.
Simon Property Group Stock Performance
Shares of SPG stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.02. 94,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,098. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.45.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after acquiring an additional 676,627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,029,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,037,000 after acquiring an additional 511,536 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,339,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,748,000 after acquiring an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1,046.0% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 219,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after acquiring an additional 200,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simon Property Group (SPG)
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.