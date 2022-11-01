Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.83-$11.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Simon Property Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.83-11.88 EPS.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.02. 94,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,098. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.45.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after acquiring an additional 676,627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,029,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,037,000 after acquiring an additional 511,536 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,339,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,748,000 after acquiring an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1,046.0% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 219,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after acquiring an additional 200,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.