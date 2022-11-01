Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of SSD opened at $85.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.56. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 190,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,905,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

