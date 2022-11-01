SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.58

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.58 and last traded at C$15.58, with a volume of 2041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.44.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.71.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. This is a boost from SIR Royalty Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

