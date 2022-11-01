Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:SKX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 78,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,994. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Featured Articles

