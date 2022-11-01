Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,672,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,454,000 after buying an additional 181,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,864,000 after buying an additional 28,868 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,866,000 after buying an additional 99,532 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

