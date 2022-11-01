Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth $39,000. 3.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skillful Craftsman Education Technology alerts:

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Stock Performance

Shares of EDTK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 25,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,729. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.