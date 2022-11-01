SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SCRF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.31

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SCRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SME Credit Realisation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LON SCRF opened at GBX 106 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.11. The company has a market capitalization of £29.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.22. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 106 ($1.28).

About SME Credit Realisation Fund

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

