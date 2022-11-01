Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,937 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,919,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period.

Shares of BSMP stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,199. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $26.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th.

