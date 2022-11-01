Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,839 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.34. 1,292,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,005,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

